Morgan County woman killed in early Friday crash in Limestone County

A Morgan County woman was killed early Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Limestone County.
Shirley Morrison Gore, 79, was fatally injured when the 2007 Chevrolet HHR she was driving was struck by a 2006 Dodge Ram about 6:40 a.m. Friday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The wreck took place at the intersection of Black and Mooresville roads, about 10 miles north of Athens.
Gore was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ram was injured and taken to Athens Limestone Hospital.
Troopers are investigating the incident.