Morgan County woman killed in Cullman County crash

A Morgan County woman was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash.

Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Fusion she was driving was struck by another vehicle about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Vinson was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment. She was pronounced deceased while at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle also was taken to the hospital. Troopers have not released any information on their condition.

The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near Cullman County 1282, about 4 miles north of Cullman.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

