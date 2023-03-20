Morgan County teenager doused in gasoline, set on fire by ex-boyfriend describes attack

A teenager set on fire after being doused in gasoline by her ex-boyfriend is sharing her story for the first time.
The horrible domestic violence attack happened at Priceville Townhomes in January.
PREVIOUS: Warrant obtained for Hillsboro man who set woman on fire Tuesday night
"I will never forget the feeling I felt the moment I saw just his shadow," Makyrah Mosley said. "The first thing he did was pop up. My heart completely sunk."
Mosley says her ex-boyfriend created a fake Snapchat account where he pretended to be one of her friends.
They talked for several weeks and one day decided to meet up.
When she got to Priceville Townhomes and the friend wasn't there, she went back to her car to leave.
Mosley's ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Marquise Wayns, had other plans.
"(He) jumps up from behind the cars, runs over and douses me in gasoline," Mosley said. "At the time it was like what it is and the smell hit me."
Then Mosley says he lit a lighter, catching her on fire.
She ran to a nearby house for help.
Wayns took off.
"I love my family, I really do," Mosley said. "It's just, it's too soon. I haven't found out what I want to do yet. I haven't grown up. I haven't went to college. I haven't been married. I haven't had kids, none of that. In that moment I just thought, is this the end of everything."
Mosley says those thoughts and feelings took over her in the moment.
She says she knew she needed to get away and was going to do everything in her power to do so.
Mosley says she has no idea why Wayns would want to hurt her.
She also says it had been years since they last saw each other and they only dated for a couple of months.
Mosley was flown to UAB Hospital with severe burns, mostly to her face.
She was hospitalized for about a week.
There were some sleepless nights in the beginning, Mosley says.
Physically and emotionally she says she's doing a lot better these days.
"In every bad situation there's always good somewhere even when you don't see it," Mosley said. "It's going to come around."
Wayns did turn himself in shortly after the crime.
He remains behind bars on an attempted murder charge in Morgan County.