Morgan County Sheriff's Office seeking new school resource officer

With the start of the school season just weeks away, school systems need to fill staff vacancies.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a school resource officer for the upcoming school year.
The ideal person would be someone with law enforcement skills and a personality that can handle day to day interaction with students.
This is a position that could serve as a mentor to young people.
"The importance of the school resource officer continues to change and develop. A lot of times you think safety, but as they're in the schools they find ways to assist – to help,” said Mike Swafford of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. “Whether it's office staff, relationship with the kids, really just to have that positive presence so people can have a familiar face when it comes to law enforcement."
All SRO candidates must have previous law enforcement experience and be available during regular school hours.
If you are interested in this school resource officer position, contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 256-351-4800 or by clicking HERE.