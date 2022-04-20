Morgan County Sheriff's Office searching for armed suspect

A manhunt is underway in Morgan County for an armed suspect.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop a truck that had been reported stolen, but the driver refused to stop and instead abandoned the truck near Gum Springs and Wilson Mountain roads.
The suspect, a white male, is believed to be armed. He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and blue jeans.
A helicopter from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is being used in the search, as are law enforcement K-9s.
The sheriff's office warns the public to use caution in the area and do not approach the suspect. Report any suspicious activity in the area by calling 911 or 256-351-4800.