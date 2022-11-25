Morgan County Sheriff's Office searching for 15-year-old last seen in Danville area

A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since.
He is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, red shorts and gray tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call Investigator Bill Riley at 256-350-4613 or leave a tip through the online form here.