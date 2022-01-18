Morgan County Sheriff's Office responding to reported shooting near Falkville

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting near Falkville.
The sheriff's office has asked anyone near the 900 block of Pleasant Country Road to use caution due to emergency responders' presence.
MCSO Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said the shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim left the scene and met an ambulance and deputies in the 1200 block of East Lacon Road, Swafford said.
The sheriff's office said East Lacon Road has been temporarily closed. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
