Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Manhunt ends in subject's death

The subject of a Wednesday manhunt in Morgan County is dead, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop a truck that had been reported stolen, but the driver refused to stop and instead abandoned the truck near Community Lane and North Cedar Cove and Wilson Mountain roads near Hartselle and Falkville.
The driver was a white male who was believed to be armed.
Multiple agencies, including a helicopter from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, took part in the search.
Thursday morning, the sheriff's office responded to a call about a suspicious person on North Cedar Cove Road and identified him as the subject of Wednesday's manhunt.
Deputies said he attempted suicide as they approached. Medical aid responded but the man did not survive, the sheriff's office said.
The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner, according to the sheriff's office.