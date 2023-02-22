 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and some small trees could be blown down causing power
outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for work release trustee who walked off Decatur job

  • Updated
  • 0
Arvil Dewayne Charest

Arvil Dewayne Charest

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a work release trustee who it says left his job.

Arvil Dewayne Charest, 47, of Danville walked off the job at Wolverine in Decatur, according to the sheriff's office.

He was in jail on parole violation and unlawful possession/receipt of controlled substances charges.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact investigators through Morgan County 911 at 256-350-4613. You can also submit information through TipLink.

The office reported Charest's departure on Wednesday morning.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you