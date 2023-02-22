Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for work release trustee who walked off Decatur job

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a work release trustee who it says left his job.
Arvil Dewayne Charest, 47, of Danville walked off the job at Wolverine in Decatur, according to the sheriff's office.
He was in jail on parole violation and unlawful possession/receipt of controlled substances charges.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact investigators through Morgan County 911 at 256-350-4613. You can also submit information through TipLink.
The office reported Charest's departure on Wednesday morning.
