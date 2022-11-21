Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Inmate who walked off Falkville job site found dead

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that an inmate who walked off a jobsite Friday has been found dead.
Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a trustee working with the town of Falkville and was last seen in the area of Jack McCaig Park, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said a CSX operator called in a check well being call on a subject, in the woods, along the train tracks in Falkville on Monday.
The sheriff's office said it appears Reeves died by suicide, but a death investigation is being conducted.