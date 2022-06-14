Morgan County Sheriff's Office down $100,000 in revenue

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is losing a hefty chunk of cash, and officials say it's because people are no longer buying pistol permits.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Mike Swafford, pistol permit sales are down 41% in 2022.
He looked at numbers between the first four months of 2021 and first four months of 2022. In 2021, the department sold 3,375 permits, equaling roughly $183,000. In 2022, during the same four-month period, the department sold 2,005 permits, bringing in only $76,800 in revenue.
That's more than $100,000 in difference, and the sheriff expects that difference to only grow as the year goes on.
"Everything we do administratively comes from the revenue that we generate from — or that is generated from — pistol permit sales," said Sheriff Ron Puckett.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office pistol permit fund began to take a hit when the Alabama House passed a bill that would get rid of the concealed weapon permit in 2023.
Even though a permit is still required this year, far fewer people have purchased one in 2022.
Pistol permit funds are more vital than most people realize, the sheriff explained.
"We use that to outfit them," he said, referring to employees in his office. "When they buy vests, that comes from that money. If we do any type of training with them, we buy them guns, we buy them phones, we buy them radios."
In years past, that funding has added up to almost $500,000 a year.
"We depend on that revenue, almost half a million a year, to fund all operations of this office," said Puckett.
He said his department is still going to help all of those in need throughout Morgan County, but "to do it more efficiently and more professionally, we have to have money."
The state will reimburse the sheriff's office in 2023 to make up for the funds lost from pistol permit sales. However, the amount they reimburse is based off of this year's sales, which are about 50% less than years past. The sheriff is concerned with how they will come up with funds to keep the department as strong as possible in the future.
Puckett wants to remind people that permits are still required for the remainder of this year. Next year, when permits become voluntary, it could be a good idea to purchase one for those traveling across state lines.