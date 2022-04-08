 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Morgan County Sheriff's Office, community mourn loss of sergeant to ALS

  • Updated
  • 0
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Dillard

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Dillard 

A sergeant in the Morgan County Sheriff's Office has lost his battle with ALS, and now a family and Morgan County Sheriff's Office must prepare for life without him.

Sgt. Chris Dillard was known all throughout Morgan County. Before joining the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, he served as the chief of police for Somerville Police Department and worked for Hartselle Police Department.

According to Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett, Dillard was described as a "cop's cop."

Puckett said a lot of guys gravitated toward Dillard when they had questions, and Dillard was known for giving good, sound answers. Puckett also described the kind of impact Dillard had on the department, saying it’s a sad day for Morgan County.

"He was an inspiration to all of us. Because we would complain about silly things, and he’s here suffering with ALS and still inspiring us to carry on and do the good things," said Puckett.

Visitation for Dillard will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Peck Funeral Home. The viewing will be 2 p.m. Monday at Somerville Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at the church at 3 p.m.

Dillard leaves behind his wife and two children.

A charity basketball game to support the Dillards was previously scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 14 at Danville High School. That basketball game will continue as a celebration of Dillard. The community is invited to attend.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you