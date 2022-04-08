Morgan County Sheriff's Office, community mourn loss of sergeant to ALS

A sergeant in the Morgan County Sheriff's Office has lost his battle with ALS, and now a family and Morgan County Sheriff's Office must prepare for life without him.
Sgt. Chris Dillard was known all throughout Morgan County. Before joining the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, he served as the chief of police for Somerville Police Department and worked for Hartselle Police Department.
According to Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett, Dillard was described as a "cop's cop."
Puckett said a lot of guys gravitated toward Dillard when they had questions, and Dillard was known for giving good, sound answers. Puckett also described the kind of impact Dillard had on the department, saying it’s a sad day for Morgan County.
"He was an inspiration to all of us. Because we would complain about silly things, and he’s here suffering with ALS and still inspiring us to carry on and do the good things," said Puckett.
Visitation for Dillard will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Peck Funeral Home. The viewing will be 2 p.m. Monday at Somerville Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at the church at 3 p.m.
Dillard leaves behind his wife and two children.
A charity basketball game to support the Dillards was previously scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 14 at Danville High School. That basketball game will continue as a celebration of Dillard. The community is invited to attend.