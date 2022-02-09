Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Terrorist threat charge possible for student linked to Priceville school threat

An increased police presence at Priceville Junior High School is due to a social media threat, according to law enforcement.
A social media threat found Tuesday led the Priceville Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to launch an investigation involving six students.
The threat involved a photo on Snapchat of a juvenile holding a gun. That photo also included text on it that referenced a school shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said the student who put the writing on the photograph faces potential charges for terrorist threat and will be referred to the Juvenile Court. Three other students face administrative action by the school system.
Law enforcement officials said while there is an increased police presence at the school that they don’t believe there to be any real threat there.