Morgan County Sheriff’s Office school tactical training

Schools throughout North Alabama are gearing up for the new school year.
Today the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office had a day of tactical and first aid training at A.P. Brewer High School.
The day consisted of mock emergency situations like running active shooter response drills and practice rendering first aid.
Morgan County Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said, “This week when it comes to our schools we focus on tactics. We’re spending multiple days at A.P. Brewer High School going through the process of getting everybody on the same page, should we ever have to respond to an active shooter incident.”
The steps behind the tactical training is beneficial for responding to threats in schools and in other situations officers could encounter.
Swafford said, “The good thing about it is these same tactics are useful in everything we do. So it really is an agency wide training, but geared around protecting our schools.”
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire one more school resource officer for the fall.