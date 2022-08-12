Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Inmates caught trying to escape with homemade ‘rope’

Two Morgan County Jail inmates face additional charges after authorities say they tried to escape.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released information about the July 4 attempt. In the release, the office said corrections officers witnessed the attempt in the jail’s recreation area.
They said Orlandis Ray Bates Jr., 22, attempted to throw a "rope like" object up the 30-foot wall, which is lined by razor wire, to the roof while Trevor Lee Warren, 21, stood watching the door to the rec yard.
The “rope” was made of sheets, towels, a blanket – and a water bottle.
Corrections officers stopped the pair before anyone escaped.
Bates, of Decatur, was in jail on burglary and robbery charges. He’s now also charged with escape.
Warren, of Huntsville, was in jail on receiving stolen property charges. He’s now also charged with permitting or facilitating an escape.
Both are still being held in the jail.