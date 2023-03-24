 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Florence man caught with 5,000 fentanyl pills

  • Updated
  • 0
Morgan County fentanyl bust

Morgan County fentanyl bust

A Florence man is in jail after authorities say he was caught in Morgan County with more than 5,000 fentanyl pills.

Adam Laron Reeder, 36, was arrested Thursday by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug agents in the area of Highway 20 and Woodall Road in the Decatur/Trinity area.

Agents said Reeder threw two large bags onto the roof of a gas station. Pills fell to the ground from those bags, the sheriff’s office said.

With the help of Decatur Fire & Rescue, agents got on the roof and seized the bags. They found about 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, the sheriff’s office said.

Reeder was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs-fentanyl, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $500,600.

Adam Laron Reeder

Adam Laron Reeder

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you