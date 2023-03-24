Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Florence man caught with 5,000 fentanyl pills

A Florence man is in jail after authorities say he was caught in Morgan County with more than 5,000 fentanyl pills.
Adam Laron Reeder, 36, was arrested Thursday by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug agents in the area of Highway 20 and Woodall Road in the Decatur/Trinity area.
Agents said Reeder threw two large bags onto the roof of a gas station. Pills fell to the ground from those bags, the sheriff’s office said.
With the help of Decatur Fire & Rescue, agents got on the roof and seized the bags. They found about 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, the sheriff’s office said.
Reeder was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs-fentanyl, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $500,600.