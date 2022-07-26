Morgan County Sheriff’s Office ‘encourages’ suspected meth drug dealer to turn himself in

The discovery of more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine has the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for a suspected drug dealer.
On Monday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit and deputies, assisted by Lawrence County Drug Task Force agents, seized about 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine from an apartment in the 1,200 block of Beltline Road.
Agents arrested Kadesha Merrill Johnson, 28, of Decatur at the scene. She is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and loitering in a drug house. Her bond was set at $25,300.
The sheriff’s office said it is looking for Brian Lamont Hubbard, 47, of Decatur as part of the investigation. He is wanted for trafficking in methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office said his bond will be set at $250,000.
In a Facebook post about the bust, the sheriff’s office says this about Hubbard: “He is encouraged to turn himself in at the Morgan County Jail.”
If you have information about Hubbard's whereabouts, use the TipLink here.