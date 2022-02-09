Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected for student linked to Priceville school threat

An increased police presence at Priceville Junior High School is due to a social media threat, according to law enforcement.
A social media threat found Tuesday led the Priceville Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to launch an investigation.
The threat involved a photo on Snapchat of a juvenile holding a gun. That photo also included text on it that referenced a school shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation involved eight juveniles, and charges are expected to be filed against the one who put the writing on the photograph.
Law enforcement officials said while there is an increased police presence at the school that they don’t believe there to be any real threat there.