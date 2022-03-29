Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Absent homeowner catches burglary on home security cameras

A Somerville woman is charged with burglary after authorities say she was caught taking items from a shed.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Falkville Police Department officers responded to the 2,600 block of Wilhite Road about 7:45 p.m. March 24. The property owner, who was not home at the time, reported seeing a woman carrying items from her residence via her home security system.
Deputies said Debra Louise Carden, 50, admitted to having items that did not belong to her. They had been taken from a storage shed and put in Carden’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Carden was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Her bond was set at $2,500.