...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 25-30 MPH, with
frequent gusts around 40 MPH expected in valley locations. Both
sustained winds and gusts will be stronger in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Absent homeowner catches burglary on home security cameras

  • Updated
  • 0
Debra Louise Carden

A Somerville woman is charged with burglary after authorities say she was caught taking items from a shed.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Falkville Police Department officers responded to the 2,600 block of Wilhite Road about 7:45 p.m. March 24. The property owner, who was not home at the time, reported seeing a woman carrying items from her residence via her home security system.

Deputies said Debra Louise Carden, 50, admitted to having items that did not belong to her. They had been taken from a storage shed and put in Carden’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carden was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Her bond was set at $2,500.

