Morgan County Sheriff: Man charged with elder abuse after injuring woman with shovel, lawn mower

A Hartselle man was arrested Monday after hitting a relative with a shovel and injuring her with a lawn mower, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Phillip Glenn Brennan, 29, was charged with elder abuse and neglect as well as domestic violence.
The sheriff’s office says a resident in the 400 block of Tapscott Road in Hartselle used a home alarm system to contact Morgan County 911 and have deputies dispatched to her location Monday.
Upon arrival, deputies say they located a female with visible marks on her as well as grass stains on her clothes, leaves in her hair and complaining of injuries.
Deputies say they were informed that a family member had become physically violent with the female, hitting her with a shovel, trying to run over her feet with a push mower and dragging the victim across the yard behind a riding lawn mower.
Deputies made contact with Brennan at the scene, and he was taken into custody after investigators became involved.
Brennan was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $20,300.