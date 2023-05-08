Morgan County Sheriff: Falkville man charged with attempted murder after shooting at deputies

A Falkville man faces an attempted murder charge after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says he fired shots at them Monday morning.
Eric Scott Thomas, 29, fire a semi-automatic rifle at deputies during a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The pursuit began after deputies said they spotted Thomas driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The pursuit ended along Wilson Mountain Road when Thomas crashed the vehicle and ran away.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office K9 Gator helped deputies catch the man.
Thomas was found hiding under a residence, and was apprehended by K9 Deputy Gator and arrested at the scene. Thomas was treated for injuries and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital before being booked into the Morgan County Jail.
In addition to attempted murder, he’s also been charged with robbery.
Bond has not been set.