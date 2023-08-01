Morgan County Sheriff: 1 fled, 1 arrested after 2 possibly stolen ATVs drive recklessly on I-65

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Tuesday morning to a report of two possibly stolen Polaris ATVs traveling recklessly southbound on Interstate 65.
Deputies say the vehicles failed to yield to lights and sirens and attempted to elude law enforcement, driving southbound in the northbound lanes at times.
With assistance from Cullman law enforcement, vehicles were stopped near Exit 310 and Exit 308 in Cullman.
Deputies say one subject was taken into custody while the other ran off.
The sheriff's office says more details are to come as investigators pursue the other subject.