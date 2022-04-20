Morgan County sex offender jailed for registration violation

A registered sex offender living in Somerville has been arrested for violating registration requirements.
Lawrence Lee Azbell was arrested Tuesday for failing to verify required information with local law enforcement, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
His bond was set at $2,500, but he’s being held in the Morgan County Jail due to his federal probation status.
According to online records, Azbell is on the sex offender registry due to sexual assault charges, and has failed to properly register once before.