Morgan County Schools is holding a substitute teacher training on Thursday

Morgan County Schools are gearing up the next school year by hiring and training substitute teachers.
On Thursday morning, Morgan County Schools will host a substitute teacher training.
Incoming substitutes will learn the basics of the classroom, along with safety training.
The district has hired a good number of substitute teachers, but the district is looking to hire even more.
"There's certain times on certain days that we may have as many as 75 to 80 teachers out," said Cliff Booth, the Director of Human Resources for Morgan County Schools.
Morgan County Schools is fighting the labor shortage and aiming to get more substitute teachers teachers in these halls.
"Teachers may be out for a variety of reasons, professionally, personally, sick leave and we're looking for people comfortable to come into a classroom and take over those duties for a day," said Booth.
Teacher, Janet Cavender, said when she calls out, she relies on her substitute teacher.
"It's really important to me that I have a reliable, component person, that's willing to follow my plans, take care of my students and keep things in order," said Cavender.
All of those topics will be touched on during Thursday's substitute teacher training.
This year, the training will also have an emphasis on safety.
"It's of the big things is common sense things," said Booth. "We need to make sure all the doors in the school are locked, but the only entrance into the school is by the front door."
Despite unforeseen changes and hurdles, Cavender encourages others to look at at substitute teaching as an entry way into a life-long career.
"It is the most rewarding job I've ever had, the rewards is just not a dollar sign," said Booth. "I think substituting is a great way to get a feel of the school environment."
Anyone can come to the substitute teacher training. It starts at 9am at the Morgan County Schools Board of Education.
Before you can start substituting, you will need to get a substitute teaching license through the Alabama State Dept. of Education. Through that process, you will also get a background check.
Substitute teachers make $90 per day working for Morgan County Schools.