Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires

There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school.
Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past.
School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even cancelled.
"If we have to adjust routes and send a bus for extra pick-ups, we notify the schools and the schools notify the parents," Transportation Director Cliff Booth said.
To try and get more drivers on the books, Morgan County Schools is offering reimbursement for the costs of getting a bus license.
The process costs about $400.
Drivers this year also got a 4% pay raise to offset cost of living. School leaders are hoping this will help get more drivers to apply.
Booth says some drivers are also coming out of retirement to help out part-time.
"Most of the time parents are very good with it, if they know ahead of time," Booth said. "It's just the uncertainty of it all."
There are multiple positions open, especially for substitutes. Booth says there are no applicants.
"If a busy has to pick up extra and it runs a few minutes late, we're not counting (students) tardy or anything like that," Booth said. "It's our fault."