Morgan County Schools add SROs to summer programs, sparked by Gadsden school incident

Only on WAAY31, one parent's safety concerns pushed our team of reporters to dig into the lack of school resource officers at the Morgan County Schools summer reading programs.
Friday morning, there were no allocated SROs during the summer months, but Friday afternoon that all changed.
"When you're talking about students, and you're talking about learning, and you're talking about parents, parents are not going to send their kids to school if they don't think they're safe," says Jeremy Childers, the spokesman for Morgan County Schools.
There has been a nationwide call for school safety, after the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Since then, another incident has hit closer to home, when an intruder tried to get into an elementary school in Gadsden, leading a school resource officer to fatally shoot the suspect.
"There's been heightened awareness of what's going on and it did open our eyes to the possibility of upping our security," says Childers.
Thursday's incident caused concern for one of WAAY31's viewers. In an email to the news team she writes, "Our Morgan County Schools have summer programs right now but there aren't any SROs. What if the Gadsden event had happened here?"
It's a question the Morgan County Sheriff's Office was already looking to answer.
"You have what happened in Gadsden, and it really brought into focus what is going on at our schools during summer and do we need security there, and the answer is yes," says Mike Swafford, public information officer with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Less than 24 hours after the Gadsden incident, Morgan County Schools gave the green light to add SROs to all of the elementary schools during their summer programs.
"The biggest thing is having a qualified deputy on campus, to prevent anything that could happen," explains Swafford.
The nine officers won't be the same SROs seen during the regular school year, as they have a limited number of hours they can work through the state. Instead, they will be regular deputies picking up a few extra shifts, all to help keep our children safe.
"The realm of school safety is ever changing, but we're learning and adapting every day," says Swafford.
This is the first time Morgan County Schools has had security for their summer classes, and the SROs will be there starting Monday morning.