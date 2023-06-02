Morgan County Rabies Clinic

Morgan County is hosting a discounted Rabies Clinic on Saturday, June 3, 2023!

They are offering discounted vaccines to protect all cats and dogs from the dreaded disease known as Rabies.

Dr. Steven Osborne of Osborne Animal Clinic, Dr. Zach Berry, and Dr. Michelle Stallions of Somerville Old Courthouse will be administering the vaccinations at the following locations and times for $14:

Dr. Steven Osborne, 914 Beltline Rd SW Decatur, from 8:00 am to noon

Dr. Zach Berry, 1651 Bethel Rd Decatur, from 8:00 am to noon

Dr. Michelle Stallions, Somerville Old Courthouse, 64 Main St Somerville, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Dr. Michelle Stallions and Dr. Steven Osborne, Oak Park School, 1218 16th Ave SE Decatur, from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Alabama state law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination, so don't miss out on this great opportunity!