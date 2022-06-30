Morgan County pregnant woman charged with killing unborn child through repeated drug abuse

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Falkville woman after she gave birth to a stillborn baby at Madison Hospital.
The sheriff's office said 20-year-old Faith Victoria Kemp was arrested May 16, three days after giving birth, on an outstanding warrant for bond revocation (possession of a controlled substance).
Investigators believe Kemp used methamphetamine throughout her pregnancy, possibly contributing to the stillbirth on May 13. An autopsy of the infant was performed by the Alabama Department of Forensics.
On Thursday, a sheriff's office investigator obtained an additional warrant for chemical endangerment of a child (homicide) on Thursday. Kemp was still in the Morgan County Jail from her previous arrest and now has bond set at $200,000.