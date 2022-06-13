Morgan County parents grateful for increased school security, but SRO funding is dwindling

Parents dropping their kids off at a Morgan County Schools summer program felt an extra sense of security on Monday, since the school system added sheriff deputies to all of its elementary schools.
As parents lined up outside of Danville-Neel Elementary School, they said they felt grateful for the school system and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for making the decision to have security every single day that there are kids in school.
"You know, to bring her here and knowing that now there'll be a cop on duty makes me feel 100% better. You know, somebody is watching after my child, and even other children," said Angel Ricketts.
Her 7-year-old daughter is currently in the summer reading program, and Ricketts said if she didn't think her daughter was safe, she would probably take her out and homeschool her.
Ricketts is grateful for the added security, because her mind has been on the Uvalde school shooting since it happened last month. She has been worried to send her daughter to school, even during the summer.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said in all his years in law enforcement, he has never had to have school security during the summer. But times are different, and he said there is a heightened sense of awareness since the Uvalde school shooting, and even closer to home, the Gadsden incident, in which an intruder tried to get into an elementary school last week.
The Gadsden incident is what really sparked the decision to add security during the summer. Although there are fewer students in school, the sheriff said it's important to have every child — and parent — feel safe.
"Some of the schools have 12 students, but if your child is one of those 12, they're important. So the schools, we're going to try and give that school just as much protection as the others," said Puckett.
He could not confirm if all nine schools had a deputy stationed Monday, since the decision was made Friday and it was hard to find people on such short notice. He believes even if a school didn't have a deputy for the whole day, there was still an extra presence patrolling the school areas.
Once school starts again in the fall, they will continue efforts to increase school security and plan on having an SRO stationed at every school campus.
However, the sheriff's office said, funding for SROs is dwindling, all because people are no longer buying pistol permits.
They have seen a 58% decrease in pistol permit revenue since the Alabama House passed a bill back in February getting rid of the concealed carry permit. That bill doesn't go into effect until January, so people currently still need a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama.
With fewer people buying permits this year, the sheriff's office is down more than $100,000 from permits they have usually sold by now.
That money funds all of the administrative costs, including gear for school resource officers.
"It goes to fund everything, from buying cars for the SROs, for radios, their uniforms, their vests, their guns. Everything they have. The school pays a salary for the officer; we are responsible for everything else," explained Puckett.
He said safety is his job, and he will do his best to keep everyone in his county, including students, safe. But without funding for proper gear or training, it could hurt his department's efficiency.
"We still have a job to do, and our No. 1 priority is protecting the public. The best way to protect the public is to train our guys and to outfit our guys, give them the equipment that they need, buying cars. Everything that we need or that we use administratively comes from that funding source," said Puckett.
He wants to remind people that right now, a permit is still required in Alabama. Come 2023, for people who travel out of state, it could be a good idea to get one, since some states will require a permit.
The state will reimburse the sheriff's office starting in 2023 to make up for the lack of permit sales, but the revenue will be based on this year's sales, which are already 50% lower than in years past.