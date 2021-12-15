Morgan County murderer sentenced to life in prison

Shadeed Fuqua of Decatur was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Jarmaine Jones.
Fuqua was found guilty of the murder in October.
Jones was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 21, 2019, at Decatur Place Apartments. Fuqua, who was out on bond at the time of the murder, surrendered to authorities.
Multiple eyewitnesses had identified Fuqua as the shooter. Following an investigation by the Decatur Police Department, a warrant was obtained for Fuqua’s arrest. Fuqua surrendered the day after the murder.