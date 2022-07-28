 Skip to main content
Morgan County murderer found dead in state prison

A 23-year-old man serving life sentences for his involvement with two 2015 murders and multiple robberies in Decatur has died.

Cortez Mitchell was found unresponsive at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed.

The corrections department said the death is being investigated, and an autopsy is being performed to determine a cause of death.

Mitchell was sentenced in 2018 after being found guilty of murdering Joshua Davis and Antonio Hernandez-Lopez in 2015.

