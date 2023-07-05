Morgan County mother charged after newborn daughter tests positive for meth

A Hartselle woman was arrested Tuesday after giving birth to a baby that tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of birth.
Emma McDuff was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Police say McDuff gave birth to a baby girl on May 2 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital, but the baby tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of birth.
A joint investigation was conducted by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources as well as the Decatur Police Department.
Police say an arrest warrant was obtained for McDuff on June 23.
On Tuesday, the Hartselle Police Department located McDuff and took her into custody.
McDuff was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond.
McDuff was released at 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.