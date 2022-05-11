 Skip to main content
Morgan County men charged after meth, more found in traffic stop

  • Updated
Reginald Monroe Carver and Patrick Todd Raynor and Timothy Jason Whitlow

Three Decatur men face charges after they were found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says Drug Enforcement Unit agents stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 1,000 block of Pleasant Hill Road in the Trinity area on May 4.

Agents found three men, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Reginald Monroe Carver, 65, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Patrick Todd Raynor, 55, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Jason Whitlow, 43, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

All three were transported to the Morgan County Jail and have since been released.

