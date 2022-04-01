Morgan County man sentenced to 46 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A federal judge has sentenced Lonnie Coffman to 46 months in prison in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The Falkville resident pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm, a federal offense, and to carrying a pistol without a license, a District of Columbia offense.
Coffman did not have a license to carry a pistol in the District of Columbia and had not registered any firearms or destructive devices in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by law.
Coffman has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 6, 2021.
Coffman wrote a five-page letter to the judge who will sentence him begging for leniency.
Coffman's letter started with his accepting full responsibility for his actions. He wrote about his reasons for leaving his home with weapons on Jan. 3, 2021, to travel to Washington, D.C.
He said he only wanted to make sure his vote went for who he intended.
Coffman wrote that he never intended to hurt anyone, that he did not go into the Capitol, and that he did not vandalize any property.
He said he tried to leave the rally early, but his truck had already been surrounded by police tape.
In his plea agreement, Coffman said that inside that truck were several loaded firearms within arms-reach of the driver’s seat, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, a crossbow with bolts, machetes, camouflage smoke devices, a stun gun and a cooler containing 11 Mason jars filled with ignitable ingredients for Molotov cocktail incendiary weapons.
Coffman is a 72-year-old veteran of the Vietnam War with several health issues.