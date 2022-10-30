 Skip to main content
Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash

A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Hill was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Alabama 36 near the 42 mile marker, about two miles west of Laceys Spring, in Morgan County.

The crash remains under investigation.

