Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash

A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday.
Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Hill was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Alabama 36 near the 42 mile marker, about two miles west of Laceys Spring, in Morgan County.
The crash remains under investigation.