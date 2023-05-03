 Skip to main content
Morgan County man killed in Lawrence County crash

A Morgan County man was killed early Wednesday in a Lawrence County crash.

Bobby G. Cryer, 63, of Somerville was fatally injured when the 1999 Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway, struck multiple signs, and then struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lawrence County 87 near Lawrence County 203, about seven miles east of Moulton.

ALEA said Cryer was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

