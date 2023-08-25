Morgan County man killed in Lawrence County ATV crash

A Morgan County man was killed early Friday in a Lawrence County ATV crash.
Kevin D. Coffey, 48 was fatally injured when the 2019 Polaris Razor all-terrain vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash occurred on Lawrence County 370 near Lawrence County 371, about five miles south of Trinity, in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said it happened near the victim’s home.