Morgan County man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads for mercy before sentencing

A Falkville man who pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is making an emotional plea for leniency.
Lonnie Coffman wrote a five-page letter to the judge who will sentence him.
Coffman's letter starts with his accepting full responsibility for his actions. He wrote about his reasons for leaving his home with weapons on Jan. 3, 2021, to travel to Washington, D.C.
He said he only wanted to make sure his vote went for who he intended.
Coffman wrote that he never intended to hurt anyone, that he did not go into the Capitol, and that he did not vandalize any property.
He said he tried to leave the rally early, but his truck had already been surrounded by police tape.
In his plea agreement, Coffman said that inside that truck were several loaded firearms within arms-reach of the driver’s seat, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, a crossbow with bolts, machetes, camouflage smoke devices, a stun gun and a cooler containing 11 Mason jars filled with ignitable ingredients for Molotov cocktail incendiary weapons.
"I am sorry I wasted my time and I am sorry for breaking the law. I ask the court to be merciful when considering my sentence," Coffman wrote.
Coffman is a 72-year-old veteran of the Vietnam War with several health issues.
He asked for a sentence of time served. He's already been in prison nearly 15 months.
Prosecutors agree Coffman has accepted responsibility and remorsefully. They have asked the judge for a lesser sentence.
Coffman will learn his fate April 1.
