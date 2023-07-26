Morgan County man flees from deputies on stolen motorcycle

A Lacey’s Spring man was arrested Monday after trying to elude deputies on a stolen motorcycle.
Joseph Naaman Wayne Flemming, 33, faces a stolen property charge.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were looking for Flemming when he fled from them on a stolen motorcycle in the 90 block of Water Tower Road near Highway 67 in Somerville.
Deputies say, when he chose to leave the motorcycle behind and flee on foot, he left behind his helmet and his iPhone.
After deputies received a tip, they were able to locate and detain Flemming.
Flemming was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $2,500.
According to jail records, Flemming was released Tuesday.