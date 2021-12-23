Morgan County man faces additional charges in Madison County child sex crimes case

New child pornography charges have been filed in a Danville man's sex crimes case, records show.
Gregory Leo Roman, 63, is now charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested in October for electronic solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child for sex and transmitting obscene materials to a child.
Investigators with Huntsville Police Department's Special Victims Unit believe Roman was traveling to Huntsville to meet children under the age of 14.
Roman remains in the Madison County Jail without bond.