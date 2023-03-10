Morgan County man convicted in 2021 murder

A Falkville man has been convicted of murder in a 2021 shooting.
Richard Odell Clark, 44, faces up to 99 years or life in prison when he’s sentenced April 18, according to a Friday news release from the Morgan County District Attorney's Office announcing the conviction.
On Jan. 22, 2021, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 1202 Highway 55 E in Falkville.
They found the victim, Patrick Burkhart, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Clark was there, too, and admitted he shot the victim.
It was determined through the investigation that Clark was not acting in self-defense when he killed Burkhart, and he was charged with murder.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Paul Matthews and Ben Shiver.