Morgan County man convicted in 2021 murder

  • Updated
Richard Odell Clark

A Falkville man has been convicted of murder in a 2021 shooting.

Richard Odell Clark, 44, faces up to 99 years or life in prison when he’s sentenced April 18, according to a Friday news release from the Morgan County District Attorney's Office announcing the conviction.

On Jan. 22, 2021, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 1202 Highway 55 E in Falkville.

They found the victim, Patrick Burkhart, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Clark was there, too, and admitted he shot the victim.

It was determined through the investigation that Clark was not acting in self-defense when he killed Burkhart, and he was charged with murder.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Paul Matthews and Ben Shiver.

