Morgan County man charged with threatening to bomb Tuscumbia arts center

Tuscumbia Police have arrested a Morgan County man accused of threatening to blow up an arts center.
Charles Kiddy, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with terrorist threats, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.
Logan said Kiddy made calls to 911 threatening to bomb the Tennessee Valley Art Center in Tuscumbia. A nearby day care and other businesses were temporarily put on lockdown while the Florence Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit checked the building for threats.
Kiddy is being held in the Colbert County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.