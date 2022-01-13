Morgan County man charged with rape, sodomy in 2021 assault

A Trinity man has been charged in connection with a 2021 rape.
Cody Wayne Terry, 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape and sodomy, according to the Decatur Police Department.
According to the department, police responded to a call about a sexual assault on 20th Avenue SE about 9:11 a.m. April 20, 2021. The victim, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, told police the assault took place on April 19 and involved a white man named Cody Wayne.
Terry was identified as a suspect, and police said his DNA “was confirmed to be consistent with the DNA found on the victim” on Nov. 9, 2021.
Terry was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on Jan. 12. Bond was set at $200,000.