Morgan County man charged with electronic solicitation of a child

A 57-year-old man has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child under 12, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Cecil Anthony West was arrested Thursday after an investigation that began Nov. 7, according to MCSO Public Information Officer Mike Swafford. Swafford said investigators obtained the warrant Tuesday but were unable to find West at his residence in the 9000 block of Alabama 36.
An investigator later noticed West traveling in a vehicle in the area. He was pulled over, arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Court records show the charge stems from sexually explicit text messages West sent to the child in October.