Morgan County man charged with child porn possession

A Hartselle man has been indicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
Nathan Lott, 41, was indicted on four counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced.
Lott was indicted in March and arrested Monday. He’s being held in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office website.
The indictment was the result of cooperation between the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Division Cyber Crimes Unit, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, according to Marshall’s news release.
If convicted, Lott faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 per count of possession of obscene matter, which is a class C felony.