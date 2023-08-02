Morgan County man caught after traveling to Huntsville to have sex with child

A Laceys Spring man was arrested after travelling to Huntsville in the hopes of having sex with a child, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Carlton Dewayne Grayson, 51, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.
HPD’s Special Victims Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator and Homeland Security determined Grayson traveled to Huntsville to meet someone he was talking to online who he believed to be a 12-year-old child for unlawful sex acts.
Police say Grayson was arrested in the 2800 block of South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Tuesday.
He was booked in the Madison County Jail with a $15,000 bond.