Morgan County man arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge

A Danville man was arrested Sunday on four warrants, one of them involving the sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
William Dennis Ikard, 49, was arrested at a home on Tamner Road in Danville, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court documents, Ikard was indicted on the child sex abuse charge in September 2020.
He also was arrested on warrants for failure to appear/pay. Two involved possession and one involved making an improper turn.
Ikard is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.