Morgan County man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Falkville man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Bobby Wayne Russell's home was searched early Wednesday morning by the FBI.
According to court documents, Russell, 48, was pepper sprayed while trying to remove a barricade outside the Capitol. Investigators say Russell pulled on one officers jacket, causing the officer to fall down steps and to the ground.
Later while refusing to disperse, the documents say Russell told one officer: "I'm not scared of you and I'm not weak" and "There's more of us than you guys, you're gonna lose."
Russell is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
FBI agents were seen taking evidence bags out of Russell's home throughout the morning Wednesday.
The home is located across the street from Falkville High School.
A spokesperson for the Morgan County School System said no students or schools were impacted by the investigation.
Neighbors say they were caught off guard when they woke up to find the search in progress.
“Shock! I had no clue and still have no clue what's going on. Just total shock,” said Rendell Drummond.
"He is just the kind of neighbor that anyone - I mean - just the best neighbor you could ever ask for."
Russell is the second Falkville man arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riot.
The first was Lonnie Coffman. Learn about him HERE