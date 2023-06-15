Morgan County man arrested for elder abuse, theft, and 6 more crimes

A Hartselle man was arrested Tuesday on eight outstanding warrants for various crimes, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Quinn Martin, 58, was charged with elder abuse and neglect, theft, and failure to appear/comply/pay for six other offenses.
The sheriff's office says Martin failed to appear/comply/pay for two charges of driving under the influence, two charges of possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martin was booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond.