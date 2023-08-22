Morgan County jury convicts Nauvoo man for sexually abusing 6-year-old child

A Nauvoo man was convicted for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child.
On Aug. 15, 41-year-old Terry Keith Nobinger was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 by a Morgan County jury.
According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, in January of 2019, a report was made to the Falkville Police Department by a representative of the Morgan County Department of Human Resources concerning a sexual assault on a juvenile. The DA’s office says an 8-year-old child reported that Nobinger had subjected her to sexual contact when she was 6 years old.
The Falkville police chief and Morgan County Department of Human Resources conducted the investigation.
During the trial, the jury deliberated for approximately two hours before returning a guilty verdict, the DA’s office says.
“We are thankful for the jury’s service in this case, and thankful that this victim received justice,” said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack.
Nobinger will be sentenced on Sept. 13 and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison for this offense.