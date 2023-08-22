 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Morgan County jury convicts Nauvoo man for sexually abusing 6-year-old child

  • Updated
  • 0
Terry Keith Nobinger

Terry Keith Nobinger

A Nauvoo man was convicted for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child.

On Aug. 15, 41-year-old Terry Keith Nobinger was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 by a Morgan County jury.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, in January of 2019, a report was made to the Falkville Police Department by a representative of the Morgan County Department of Human Resources concerning a sexual assault on a juvenile. The DA’s office says an 8-year-old child reported that Nobinger had subjected her to sexual contact when she was 6 years old.

The Falkville police chief and Morgan County Department of Human Resources conducted the investigation.

During the trial, the jury deliberated for approximately two hours before returning a guilty verdict, the DA’s office says.

“We are thankful for the jury’s service in this case, and thankful that this victim received justice,” said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack.

Nobinger will be sentenced on Sept. 13 and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison for this offense.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you